Jail taxes take in more than $96,000

Booneville’s sales tax took in more than $60,000 in a month twice in 2018, when the tax meant more than $640,000 to the city.

The tax has already had one such month this year.

City officials were remitted $60,744.60 from Treasurer of the State Dennis Milligan last week. The taxes are those collected by vendors in November and remitted to the Department of Finance and Administration in December.

The Christmas fueled shopping usually means February is the top month of the year for collections and February of 2018 was one of the two months which topped the $60,000 mark.

Compared to December of 2018 the tax is up $5,771.56, or 8.9 percent. Compared to January of 2018, receipts are up $6,210.83, or 11.4 percent.

In 2018, tax collections were up 6 percent from the previous year after only a 2.6 percent increase from 2016 to 2017.

Booneville’s sales tax was renewed for a fifth five-year term in 2015. A city improvement account receives 30 percent of the collections and the police department another 22 percent. The fire department and Area Agency/Senior Center get 10 percent each; the airport 7 percent; the street department, parks commission and animal control 5 percent each; the BDC/Chamber 4 percent and the Oak Hill Cemetery fund 2 percent.

The city collects a second one percent sales tax which is exclusively dedicated to operation of the hospital, with 75 percent given to Mercy and the remaining one-fourth reserved for construction uses.

Each of Logan County’s one-half cent jail taxes took in $96,451.02 in January, pushing to to date of total collection to build the jail to more than $2.15 million and the same amount to maintain it.

The jail is expected to be open on Lowder Street in Paris in late April.