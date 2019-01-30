Magazine High school students participated in an eagle watch and tour provided by the Arkansas Game & Fish through the Janet Huckabee Nature Center.

Nine students and teacher Lance Holt joined Chad Lowe of the nature center and Dr. Curtis Varnell of the Guy Fenter Educational cooperative at Lee Creek Park in Van Buren to conduct the eagle count. The group traveled up the Arkansas River to the confluence of the Poteau River near Fort Smith.

The students counted six mature and two immature bald eagles along that stretch of the river. They also located four nests, one in which they could see a nesting eagle.

Students were provided data collected by the Game and Fish over the last 20 years which show the number of eagles counted on various stretches of the river Huckabee center personnel provided students information concerning river safety, careers, boating, birds of Arkansas, as well as information concerning the eagles.

Back in the classroom, students will analyze the data and determine trends in eagle populations of Arkansas.