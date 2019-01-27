Arkansas Tech University has announced its Dean’s List for undergraduate students on its Russellville campus for the fall 2018 semester.

A student must achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher and complete at least 12 hours of college-level coursework to be named to the Dean’s List.

A total of 1,999 Arkansas Tech students achieved that distinction during fall 2018. Included in the fall 2018 Dean’s List are 802 students that achieved a 4.0 grade point average, a 6.4 percent increase over fall 2017.

Local members of the fall 2018 Arkansas Tech University Dean’s List are:

Booneville: Elizabeth Joyce Baker, Charlie Jan Bolyard (4.0), Cayne Elizabeth Ford, Deanna Ann Haines, Charisma Lynn Khilling (4.0), Crystina Elizabeth Palmer (4.0); and

Magazine: Aubrie Mahala Davis (4.0), Molly Jill Haney, Jesse Adam Hicks, Reagan Brooke Pickartz (4.0), Kaitlynn Brooke Ryan (4.0), Lucas Cade Schneider, Rebekah Avigail Spain, Adrian Danielle Staton (4.0).