Arkansas' recently passed minimum wage bill caused spirited discussion Friday between legislators and their constituents over whether further legislation will regulate the wages.

Constituents inquired of three legislators from the Fort Smith area — largely of District 8 state Sen. Mat Pitsch — over whether the newly-established minimum wage will be excepted under specific circumstances. The discussion stemmed from the mention of a possible bill from District 5 state Sen. Bob Ballinger, R-Berryville, which could allow entities that meet certain conditions to be exempt from meeting the wage requirement.

Pitsch, R-Fort Smith, District 76 state Rep. Cindy Crawford, R-Fort Smith, and District 75 state Rep Lee Johnson, R-Greenwood, took questions during the discussion.

Arkansans in November voted 68 percent in favor of Issue 5, which increased the state minimum wage to $9.25 an hour at the start of 2019. Under this legislation, the minimum wage is set to increase to $10 an hour in 2020 and $11 an hour in 2021.

Crawford, who said she hasn't specifically seen Ballinger's possible bill, said she has heard the legislation could contain exemptions for nonprofit organizations and businesses with fewer than 50 employees. Johnson during the discussion said he heard there were exemptions for schools of certain size and classification.

Pitsch said he is concerned the effective wage hike will cause an increase in the prices of items. He also said this legislation and others were brought in from out of state, and said the state constitution, which is rewritten three to five times every other year, is to blame.

"It’s a very complex situation, because there’s no legislative elective that doesn’t want to do the will of the people, but we can clearly see the unintended consequences coming down the pike," he said.

Richard Griffin, owner of Griffin Properties, took issue with the proposed legislation.

"For a legislature to turn around and go, 'We’ll fix this' — in the first place, it got on the ballot. Are you going to fix this because the voters are stupid and didn’t understand it, or are you just that much smarter than anybody else?" Griffin said.

"We don’t know," Pitsch said in response. "We’re getting an awful lot of people just like you and the people in this room coming to us and saying, 'Oh my gosh, my business is gone. I can’t keep up with this.' It puts us in a real bind."

Pitsch said he has specifically heard concerns from nonprofits about the wage hike. Johnson said he has heard concerns from nonprofits and schools in his district.

Johnson noted that some nonprofits are large employers and could fall outside the scope of the possible legislation. He also said the bill would probably need a caveat for small businesses.

"McDonald’s is still going to be paid minimum wage for their employees, and it may create a situation where you’re competing with the fast food restaurant to pay the same to employ somebody to do a job that may be more challenging or more difficult and may need a higher training level, even," Johnson said.

Pitsch said businesses that would hypothetically fall outside of the legislation would need to figure out how to address the new wage hike themselves.