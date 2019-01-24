Western District of Arkansas officials have canceled their upcoming grand jury session because of the federal government shutdown.

Western District U.S. Attorney Duane "DAK" Kees in a Tuesday news release said the shutdown has caused "a lack of resources" that prevents the January grand jury session. Cases normally presented to the jury will be settled through indictment waivers and requests for a later grand jury, the release states.

The grand jury will be skipped, although about 63 percent of all U.S. attorneys are excepted from furlough in the event of a shutdown, according to the U.S. Department of Justice Fiscal Year 2017 Contingency Plan.

"(The shutdown) is what it is, and we’re going to accomplish our mission the best way we can," Kees said.

The federal government on Dec. 22 partially shut down after Democrats in Congress countered President Donald Trump's request for $5.7 billion for a border wall between Mexico and the United States. The Contingency Plan makes provisions for around 82 percent of Department of Justice employees to be excepted from furlough.

Defendants during the absence of the grand jury can waive indictment and plead guilty. They can also request an order from the U.S. District Court to impanel a new grand jury that could meet without travel expenses for the commute to Fort Smith, the release states.

"No criminal cases will be dismissed and no trials or other hearings will be moved at this time due to this cancellation," the release states.

Despite the alternative measures to settle criminal cases, officials don't anticipate a change in the case outcomes.

"We don’t expect to see any changes in the percentage of our cases that end up in a guilty plea versus the percentage that go to trial," Western District First Assistant Clay Foulkes said. "I expect that to probably remain the same, even though we’ve canceled the grand jury for next week."

The Eastern District of Arkansas has already held its January grand jury meeting, according to Associated Press. Foulkes said the Eastern District has more frequent grand jury meetings than the Western District and has multiple grand jury meetings.

Kees added that the grand jury absence in his district "is solely based on the facts within the Western District alone."

The federal government on Wednesday was in its record-setting 32nd day of the shutdown. An estimated 460,000 federal employees including National Weather Service meteorologists and Transportation Security Administration employees have worked without pay. The shutdown has also negatively impacted entire departments such as the National Park Service, according to the Associated Press.

Kees on Wednesday did not give an opinion on the government shutdown on behalf of the Western District U.S. Attorney's Office.

"We have to stay away from that one," he said.