Residents in Logan County who have been approved for a medical marijuana card will be required to fill prescriptions in Fort Smith or Bluffton in Yell County.

Logan County, along with Crawford, Sebastian. Franklin, Johnson, Pope, Conway and Yell counties comprise Arkansas Medical Marijuana dispensary Zone 4.

Prescriptions for legal marijuana will be available beginning in April.

According to information obtained from the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Administration through the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, below are the addresses listed for dispensaries in Zones 4.

• Valentine Holdings, doing business as River Valley Medical Cannabis Company, 9401 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith

• Natural State Wellness Dispensary, at Newton Road and North Sixth Street, Fort Smith

• JPS Management, doing business as Fort Cannabis Co., 3904 Ayers Road, Fort Smith

• River Valley Dispensary, 23788 W. Arkansas 28, Bluffton.

With the exception of extreme eastern portion of the county, like Blue Mountain and Delaware, the closer dispensaries for Logan County residents will likely be in Fort Smith.

Bluffton is located on Highway 28 about 22 miles south and west of Danville via Arkansas highways 27 and 28 or about 48 miles north and east of Waldron via US Highways 71 and Arkansas 28.

According to a July 2018 report by the Arkansas Department of Finance and Administration, between 46 and 147 Logan County residents have been approved for medical marijuana cards. Statewide more than 6,700 cards have been issued.

Sebastian County has between 148 and 338 medical marijuana card holders according to the report and three of the four dispensaries. Yell County has between 1 and 45 card holders, but will be home to the fourth dispensary in the zone.

There are between 46 and 147 medical marijuana car holders in Crawford, Johnson and Pope counties in Zone 4, and between 1 and 45 card holders in Franklin and Conway counties.

Scott County, which is in Zone 6, also has between 1 and 45 card holders whose closest dispensaries will likely be the Fort Smith or Bluffton locations as three of the four Zone 6 approved dispensaries will be located in Hot Springs, and the other will be in Hensley in Saline County.

The Times Record contributed information used in this report.