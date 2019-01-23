RUSSELLVILLE, Ark.—All high school seniors and their families are invited to Time Out for Tech 2019, which will be hosted by the Arkansas Tech University Office of Admissions on Thursday, Jan. 24.

The annual preview day provides prospective Arkansas Tech students with a chance to learn more about the academic programs, student housing options and campus life opportunities available on the Russellville campus.

Time Out for Tech check-in and a registered student organization fair will start at 8:30 a.m. at Tucker Coliseum, followed by the opening session beginning at 9:30 a.m.

There will be a drawing during the opening session for three tuition scholarships to Arkansas Tech for the fall 2019 semester. In order to win, individuals must be high school seniors and present.

Following the opening session, high school seniors and their families will have an opportunity to meet with faculty from the academic program that interests them the most.

Time Out for Tech will also offer campus and residence hall tours, a chance to meet with representatives from student organizations and sessions with staff members from such campus entities as financial aid, athletics and fraternity and sorority life.

All high school seniors attending Time Out for Tech will receive a free T-shirt and a photo opportunity with campus ambassador Jerry the Bulldog.

Advance registration is required for high school seniors planning to attend Time Out for Tech. Registration is available online at www.atu.edu/toft19.

For more information about Time Out for Tech or about applying to become a student at Arkansas Tech University, call (800) 582-6953 or (479) 968-0343.