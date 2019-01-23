The 92nd General Assembly got under way in Little Rock last week.

Sen. Gary Stubblefield, R-Branch, whose district covers all of Logan, and portions of Yell, Franklin and Johnson counties, is listed as the lead sponsor for two Senate bills and a joint resolution, though one bill will likely be withdrawn.

Senate Bill 53, which was pre-filed on Jan. 3, would make public employees ineligible for retirement benefits upon conviction of a felony that was a result of official actions.

Corruption led to the bill, Stubblefield said.

“I’ve had this since last spring where there were so many cases of corruption,” he said “I did some research and there are guys from back in the late 90s, early 2000s who are drawing retirement from the state of Arkansas after stealing millions of dollars from taxpayers.”

But, Stubblefield said, the bill covers all public employees.

“If a school teacher wakes up one day and decides to have an affair with one of their students and they are convicted of a felony they will lose their retirement,” said Sutbblefield. “I hope this makes them think.”

Not exclusive to anyone Stubblefield added, “I hope this serves as a deterrant to some people.”

As far as the legislation’s future, Stubblefield said “it will pass overwhelmingly. People are tired of this, go to jail and draw a pension from the state?”

His bill, Stubblefield said Friday, is similar to one filed 10 minutes prior to by Sen. Mark Johnson, R-Little Rock.

Stubblefield said the bill he had drafted was more comprehensive but he and Johnson have gotten together to work on a single bill.

“We can’t run them both,” Stubblefield said. “We sat down and worked out a single bill and I’m going to let him run that bill.

The text of Stubblefield’s bill defines public employees as all Constitutional office holders, Representatives, Senators, Supreme Court Justices, Court of Appeals Judges, Circuit Judges, District Judges and anyone who is “employed by an office, department, commission, council, board, committee, legislative body, agency, or other establishment of the executive, judicial, or legislative branch of this state.

Stubblefield chairs the Senate’s City, County and Local Affairs Committee this session and, he said, because gun legislation has been shifted from the judiciary committee to his committee, as have alcohol and tobacco measures, the Senator said his committee meetings could “get colorful” this session.

The shift of the topics to his committee was made to more evenly distribute the bill load, Stubblefield said.

Senate Bill 81, filed by Stubblefield on Jan. 14, will extend authority to administer an oath of office to a city clerk or city recorder. The bill has no co-sponsors.

Senate Joint Resolution 3 requests Congress call a convention for proposing amendments as addressed in Article V of the Constitution. There are 15 cosponsors listed on the bill.

The scope of the convention would be limited to proposing amendments that impose fiscal restraints on the Federal Government, limit the power and jurisdiction of the Federal Government and limit terms of office for its officials and for members of the United States Congress.

Both of the bills and the resolution have been sent to their respective committees.