Almost six and a half feet tall, Cameron Raggio is kind of hard to miss on a basketball floor. Outfitted with a medical device on the back of an arm, he becomes even more noticeable.

One opponent even asked the Magazine High School sophomore if he has cancer, likely mistaking the omnipod as a chemotherapy pump.

He was actually close. It’s an insulin pump because Cameron is a Type I diabetic.

Another opponent knew exactly what the device was and was inquisitive as to how it worked out because he too was a Type I diabetic.

While not alleviating the worry, the technology, which is actually two devices operating, has helped Cameron’s parents, Dennis and Julie Raggio, be more certain as to what their son’s status is.

Rather than six to eight finger pricks and blood sugar readings each day, Cameron is also now equipped with a continuous glucose monitor.

“Basically it’s a little device he wears on his stomach that has a transmitter,” said Julie.

The device, which is covered, sends readings to a digital device Dennis has near him during games or events. Cameron carries it himself during classes.

“He has to keep a constant eye on his sugar on game day because if it’s above 400 he’s not supposed to have any physical activity at all so that takes him out of the game,” said Julie. “If it gets above about 250 he just feels bad. He doesn’t have any energy, has stomach aches., (he) feels like he’s going to throw up.

“But then on the other end of it if it drops too low he has absolutely no energy and could pass out.”

The guessing game is intensified because adrenalin created during exertion affects how the body uses the insulin.

“On a normal day if we give him four units for what we eats at supper he’ll be just fine but on game day if he eats the same thing and he’s got the adrenalin going so his sugar may skyrocket and it may not be enough,” said Julie. “Or it may be too much and he may just tank.”

That’s upwards of 30 basketball games and 10 or more football games, with practices.

Cameron can eat what he wants, he just has to estimate how to counteract it.

“If he eats mostly meat and vegetables he won’t have to give himself much insulin at all. But if he eats pizza and a cupcake he’s going to have to give himself more insulin,” said Julie.

About lunch on a game day, such as last Friday, the science, math and health come together. Cameron computed a seven unit need based on the carbohydrates he would be eating Friday.

“Today we had chicken pot pie which is basically two biscuits, some chicken and a little bit of corn and then two chocolate milks and two cookies,” said Cameron. “You know pretty much that the two biscuits (is) 17 each, the corn there was so little it doesn’t really matter, the two chocolate milks is 24 each and then the two cookies were probably 20 each.”

After eating he keeps a closer eye on the sugar count which actually becomes easier on a road game Cameron said.

The monitor, Julie said, will reveal whether Cameron’s sugar is slowly rising, necessitating more insulin, dropping slowly or an arrow pointing straight down he probably needs a cola, quickly.

But, while he’s growing – x-rays show potential for growth – it is in inexact science, Julie said. And hormones can affect it too. He’s 15.

“He handles it really well,” his mother said. “The other kids handle it well. They understand that if he says his sugar is low, he needs something sweet, they’re going to help him. They’ve been around him long enough now they kind of know.”

That includes teachers. If Cameron says he needs to go acquire sugar, he has rein to do so.

“I know it happens I can’t really do anything about it. I might as well not throw a fit about it,” said Cameron. “It’s not fair.”

Julie adds that early on “we talked about if anybody had to have it, at least he has a good support system.”

While sports may, or may not be, a long term activity for Cameron, diabetes will be. As a Type I diabetic his pancreas simply doesn’t produce insulin and won’t again.

Now a sophomore at Magazine High School, Cameron was diagnosed a Type I diabetic in November of his fifth grade year.

What made the pancreas cells which produce insulin suddenly stop working is unknown Julie said.

“There’s not a lot of specifics on why it happens,” said Julie. “Some say it hereditary. Some say it’s stress on your body.”

For Cameron the latter is at least possible because he had finished football season shortly before the diagnosis and in October “had had strep throat. He had had the flu. And he had had a horrible ankle injury he had to have physical therapy on. Who knows whether that contributed it or not.”

Cameron also has a great-uncle who is a Type I diabetic, Julie said.

Among the issues that led to the doctor visits which would result in the diagnosis included a persistent thirst.

“We went to one of (older brother) Calvert’s ball games and he drank four bottles of water and a bottle of Coke in that hour and a half period,” said Julie.

Of course that led to frequent bathroom trips and those being of an immediate need nature, as well as frequent muscle cramps, his mother said.

Since then Julie or Dennis have been at virtually everything including practices and class field trips.

That wasn’t necessarily new as Julie has been at the school as a teacher and now an administrator, but if Dennis didn’t go on, for instance a fifth grade trip to the state capitol, the school would have been required to send a school nurse.

“We are more comfortable being there, always having to check sugar and make sure the insulin is right,” said Julie. “They would have to have a medical person there if a parent wasn’t there.”

And the carbohydrate counts were of the utmost importance, to the point the Raggios carried a book that had counts for virtually everything, even meals from popular restaurants.

“Any more, it’s a biscuit, if you look them up you they can range from 12 to 20,” said Julie.

Diabetes has caused Cameron to have more sick days than many of his peers, which doesn’t necessarily mean absences.

“If his sugar is high he feels bad, if it’s too low he’s got to do something about it or end up in the hospital but just because he feels bad that doesn’t mean he’s sick,” said Julie. “That’s his life.”

Despite the diagnosis Cameron continued to play football and basketball through ninth grade, as well as compete in the discus and shot put in track.

He stepped away from football as a sophomore but has indicated he is returning next year. He’s played football since a first grader and basketball longer.

That helped when it came to learning how to compensate for his diabetes.