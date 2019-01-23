The Booneville School Board extended the contract of superintendent Trent Goff during its January meeting last Tuesday.

Goff, who is in his first year in the position, has a two year contract after a 46-minute executive session that consisted of two items on which the board took action.

Todd Tatum made the motion to extend Goff to a two year contract and Dustin Garrett seconded the motion, which passed without objection among the six members present. Janie Woolley was absent.

Goff moved to the role of superintendent after the school district and former superintendent John Parrish parted ways.

Formerly a coach and later a principal in the district, Goff was promoted to the top job despite not having completed certification for the job.

That will no longer be the case in May, as Goff will have completed all coursework and an internship, while holding the position.

Goff’s contract for the 2018-2019 school year called for compensation of $101,520.

In other matters Tuesday, the board was informed the school district would be changing to Appetgy to host its website when its current contract expires in June.

Laina Holt told the board the change is because the district has “several issues” with the Gabbart site.