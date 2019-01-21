More than a $250,000 in sales in Logan County in December

LITTLE ROCK – The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) set another sales record last week when scratch-off ticket sales reached $9.1 million – the highest instant ticket sales week in a January since the lottery began in 2009.

Coupled with strong draw games sales, the first week of January ended with total sales exceeding $11 million.

“January is typically the month we see our instant ticket sales increase and continue throughout the spring,” said ASL Director Bishop Woosley. “December was our best December for instant ticket sales ever — more than $38.1 million — so hopefully, this trend is an indicator that our instant ticket sales may be even stronger this Spring than last.”

Woosley attributes the recent sales successes to great new games along with creative advertising, focused retail execution and working as efficiently as possible, coupled with low gas prices and a good economy.

So far this fiscal year, the ASL is up more than $7 million in instant ticket sales and more than $18 million in draw game sales versus budget.

“Most importantly,” said Woosley, “We are now up more than $7 million in proceeds versus budget. That means more lottery scholarships for students in Arkansas if we can maintain this increase for the rest of the fiscal year. We are in a phenomenal position heading into the second half of the fiscal year.”

The lottery finished fiscal year 2018 on June 30 with its best sales and revenue ever. Sales reached $499,704,976, and revenue was $500,490,212. So far in fiscal year 2019 ASL’s total sales have increased 4.6 percent.

To read the most recent Monthly Disclosure Report presented to the Arkansas Legislative Council Lottery Oversight Subcommittee, go to Reports on the About Us page at www.MyArkansasLottery.com.

According to that report, lottery sales in Logan County were $255,862.50 in December with $211,421 being in instant game tickets.