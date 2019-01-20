A popular social media complaint about the city has been quelled as Booneville has, again, a working car wash.

Reopened about two weeks ago, the car wash located at Highway 10 and Eastwood Drive has new owners.

Jeremy and Sheree Downs sought out the business opportunity from the previous owner, who does not live in Booneville, Sheree Downs said last week.

“I think the key is we have someone in town to maintain it,” she said. “(Jeremy) goes over every day and cleans the bays and checks on everything. If people see it’s clean I think they will use it.”

The Downses kept a close eye on the car wash the first weekend it was open and Sheree Downs said the bays and the vacuum cleaners saw a steady amount of use.

“At least two or three bays were full all weekend,” she said. “We’re excited about it.”

While it hasn’t been as yet, the automatic wash bay will be opened this week or soon, Sheree Downs said. A replacement part was ordered for the machine and it should be operational this week, or next Sheree Downs said.