Arkansas College of Osteopathic Medicine students may now receive graduate medical education in a particular specialty or subspecialty at the college.

The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education granted the accreditation to ARCOM, according to a news release. Graduate medical education is when students receive training in a specialty, the residency period, or a subspecialty, the fellowship period, when they complete medical school.

This will allow the medical college to develop residencies in the areas of family medicine, internal medicine, emergency medicine and surgical medicine. There may be opportunities for other specialties and subspecialties.

“The Arkansas Colleges of Health Education (ACHE) and the Board of Trustees are committed to providing the resources necessary to establish residency training for its graduates, increasing the likelihood that ARCOM students will stay and serve the needs of underserved Arkansas and surrounding states,” ACHE President and CEO Kyle Parker says in the release. “These residency programs are a key element in increasing the number of medical students that will be able to train in Arkansas.”

The graduate medical education system was implemented to allow allopathic (doctors of medicine, MD) and osteopathic (doctors of osteopathic medicine, DO) to do residencies and fellowships at their accredited programs. ARCOM residencies will be available for graduates of allopathic and osteopathic medical schools.

Subspecialties of the specialty programs listed in the release include, but are not limited to, general surgery, gastroenterology, adolescent medicine, geriatric medicine, oncology, cardiology, toxicology and anesthesiology.

“The development of residency training for our graduates is critical to the mission of ARCOM,” said Ray Stowers, vice president of academic affairs and provost. “Receiving this accreditation is another step in our goal to educate and train caring and compassionate physicians that will serve and practice in Arkansas.”

Parker recently told attendees of the Fort Smith Regional Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Breakfast students tend to stay within 1½ hours of where they went to school and completed residency. This is another opportunity to bring students and potential doctors to Fort Smith, which currently has a shortage.

“Every human being, regardless of stature, income, color of skin, religious belief, everybody is equal. Everybody needs to be treated fairly. That’s what we’re going to help change,” Parker said of the school’s mission. “It keeps coming back to making sure that you’re picking the right people with the right heart that fall in love with this culture.”

Parker said the college plans on having its physicians assistant, physical therapy and occupational therapy programs up and running by 2022.