Logan County Judge Ray Gack recently discussed county plans for 2019.

“We have a lot to complete this year,” Gack said. “The number one priority is the completion of the new county jail.”

The new 100-bed jail which is scheduled to be completed this spring, will replace the existing Logan County Detention Center on Grober Street in Paris. That facility was built in the 1980s and has been cited numerous times for being in violation of jail standards.

“I am very excited to get the new jail up and running,” said Gack. “It will be an exciting day.”

Other projects that will be continued this year for Logan County include the renovations to the bell tower at the courthouse in Paris.

The bell tower renovations is part of an ongoing project of the Logan County Courthouse in Paris that included new columns and trim work that was scheduled for completion the first of this year. The 12 wooden columns had to be special made to fit the requirements of the Arkansas Historic preservation Program which provided a grant for a portion of the project.

Gack said that if grant funds come through the county would also be finishing the replacement of the windows at the courthouse in Booneville.