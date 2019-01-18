The Arkansas Food Hall fo Fame committee announced last week the finalists in four of the five divisions for which restaurants were nominated.

Winners of the remaining division, the People’s Choice division, will be announced in February.

It was that divisoin in which Booneville’s Reid’s Hometown Barbecue and Magazine’s Mel’s Hwy. 10 Cafe were nominated.

Reid’s was also nominated in the Proprieter of the Year category, but was not selected as a finalist the Department of Arkansas Hertiage, the agency which oversees the Food Hall of Fame, announced last Thursday.

Four of the five finalists for the proprieter division were located in Pulaski County and the remaining entry was located in Crittenden County.

According to a press release, the winners of the People’s Choice division are determined solely on “the number of nominations for a particular restaurant.”

Those nominations were accepted in October of last year.

The press release announcing the finalists in the Proprieter of the Year, Food Hall of Fame, Food Themed Event, and Gone But Not Forgotten category finalists stated a total of 650 submissions were received from all 75 Arkansas counties for the third class of the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame.

“This is the first year we’ve heard from every county across the state,” said Stacy Hurst, director of the Department of Arkansas Heritage. “We are so pleased to be leading this conversation about food as a special part of Arkansas’s heritage and culture. We look forward to celebrating the flavors of Arkansas for many years to come.”

The public is invited to attend a reception and induction ceremony, when the People’s Choice divions will be annoucned. Tickets are available for purchase, but space is limited. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased online at ArkFoodHOF.com, or by emailing Andrew Vogler at andrew.vogler@arkansas.gov or calling 501-324-9346. Tickets must be reserved no later than February 8, 2019. Payment will also be accepted by cash or check at the February 25 event. For more information about the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame, visit ArkFoodHOF.com.

The 13-member selection committee includes Paul S. Austin, Swannee Bennett, Evette Brady, C.C. (Chip) Culpepper, Cindy Grisham, Stacy Hurst, Montine McNulty, Tim Morton, Rex Nelson, Tim Nutt, Dr. Wendy Richter, Kat Robinson and Christina Shutt.