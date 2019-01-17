Two Clarksville men were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder.

Alan Kody Rice, 20, and James Trey Holt, 23, were taken into custody without incident by Arkansas State Police, Clarksville police and Johnson County sheriff's deputies. Both suspects are in the Johnson County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing, according to a sheriff's office news release.

Because a judge has sealed the affidavit, sheriff's officials decline to release further information at this time, the release states.