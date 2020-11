Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Emily and Cameron Gundy of Mena, a girl, Nov. 2.

Kristen and Jerry Jones of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 2.

Paige and Garrett Wise of Booneville, a boy, Nov. 2.

Jocelyn Barber of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 2.

Leslie McCarley of Clarksville, a boy, Nov. 3.

Abbey Starkweather and Christian Travis of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 3.

Meredith and Matthew Stewart of Alma, a boy, Nov. 3.

Megan and Erich Kulak of Muldrow, a girl, Nov. 3.

Lindsey Hobbs and Charles Fitzgerald of Muldrow, a girl, Nov. 3.

Latasha and William White of Van Buren, a girl, Nov. 3.

Michala and Chase Martin of Charleston, a girl, Nov. 3.

Brittany McClain of Spiro, a girl, Nov. 3.

Briana and Vance Nelms of Stigler, a boy, Nov. 4.

Harley Perryman and Drew Garcia of Rudy, a girl, Nov. 4.

Ashley Alexander and Michael Burnett of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 4.

Haley Burns and Joe Velazquez of Van Buren, a boy, Nov. 4.

Samantha and Ryan Kirk of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 4.

Leslie Riddle and Shone Fain of Roland, a boy, Nov. 4.

Cinthia and Christopher Ruiz of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 4.

Nakeisha Daniels and Kyle Day of Gans, a girl, Nov. 5.

Amiee Mason and Hayden Burris of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 5.

Kamrie Garcia of Pocola, a girl, Nov. 5.

Layne and Seth Keller of Poteau, a boy, Nov. 5.

Heather and Christopher Coville of Greenwood, a boy, Nov. 5.

Sara and Scott Martin of Fort Smith, a boy, Nov. 5.

Casie and Michael Dodd of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 5.

Crystal Henderson and Anfernee Golliday of Fayetteville, a boy, Nov. 5.

Brianna and Cody Suggs of Stigler, a girl, Nov. 6.

Jessica Wilkins of Booneville, a boy, Nov. 7.

Cassidy Wingo and Brek Escojido of Vian, a girl, Nov. 7.

Gabrielle and Levi Young of Charleston, a boy, Nov. 9.

Payton and Brian Goins of Fort Smith, a girl, Nov. 9.

Venus and John Hess of Poteau, a girl, Nov. 9.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Cory Bridges, 32, and Lindsay Morgan, 29, both of Greenwood.

Jeffery Potter, 39, and Crystal Carter, 42, both of Spiro.

Jermie Bradway, 31, and Krystal Bollinger, 34, both of Fort Smith.

Ricky Moon, 65, and Sharon Moon, 58, both of Fort Smith.

Albert Harrison, 31, of Spiro and Mariah Stevens, 24, of Texarkana, Ark.

John Wilson Jr., 44, and Melandy Simpson, 35, both of Fort Smith.

Kyle Crossno-Drake, 28, and Danielle Burke, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Bruce Gutierrez, 39, and Stephanie Lopez, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Todd Masters, 58, and Christy Bullard, 51, both of Fort Smith.

Cotton Nye, 74, of Cookson, Okla., and Donna Coatney, 65, of Rudy.

Karl Watson, 21, and Sarah House, 21, both of Greenwood.

Chase Taake, 32, and Summer Eckle, 32, both of Fort Smith.

Michael Mickey, 48, and Lillie Britt, 59, both of Wetumka, Okla.

Korbin Polly, 25, and Tori Jones, 22, both of Barling.

James Woodruff, 42, and Christina Turcotte, 44, both of McAlester, Okla.

Koty Stephens, 21, of Roland and Audrey Bradley, 22, of Clarksville.

Joel Trammell, 76, of Muldrow and Linda Walker, 51, of Fort Smith.

Anthony Williams, 29, and Stephanie Delao, 30, both of Poteau.

Alexandra Wooten, 22, and Christen Brand, 21, both of Pocola.

Marco Marquez, 25, and Nayeli Lopez, 19, both of Fort Smith.

Dylan Ward, 28, and Brittany Carr, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Alexander Rivas, 27, of Altus, Okla., and Elisandra Bueno, 27, of Fort Smith.

Kimberli Canning, 33, and Julia Moon, 42, both of Fort Smith.

Brandon Stone, 24, and Brenda Mahafffey, 49, both of Waldron.