Aircraft Specialty Services is honored to team up with Folds of Honor on Saturday at 10 a.m. at Tulsa Air and Space Museum, 3624 N. 74th East Ave., Tulsa. "The Fold of Honor Challenge" is raising money to educate the children and spouses of the brave men and woman who have been wounded or sacrificed their lives while serving our country.

Herold Leman, chief inspector at Aircraft Specialty Services, will perform a series of extreme physical challenges to help raise money for this worthy cause. As part of the challenge, Leman will have four hours to accomplish 300 pull-ups, a 6.6 mile run, bench press 185 pounds 10 times, run another 6.6 miles and then finish with 1,000 push-ups.

View a preview of the challenge here.

There will be live music and a classic car show in addition to the watch party for the Challenge. Brownie’s Hamburgers will be onsite, along with a donation booth for the challenge. 100% of donations will go directly to Folds of Honor. Leman is just $2,000 away from achieving his $25,000 fundraising goal.

Donations can also be made online at FoH.org. Anyone who donates any amount to Folds of Honor will receive a free admission pass to Tulsa Planetarium and a discounted $5 entry into the Tulsa Air and Space Museum.