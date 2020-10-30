RN program at ATU-Ozark achieves accreditation

The Accreditation Commission for Education in Nursing (ACEN) has bestowed accreditation upon the registered nursing program at Arkansas Tech University-Ozark Campus.

"Achieving accreditation for our registered nursing program means that the program has reached a level of quality and rigor in all standards required by ACEN," said Dr. Sheila Jacobs, chief academic officer at ATU-Ozark. "We are incredibly proud of our faculty who provided excellent leadership throughout the accreditation process. Our RN faculty are committed to continual evaluation, on-going improvement and service to our students and the health care profession."

Steps in the process included program review, site visits and public input.

ACEN is recognized as an accrediting body for nursing education by the U.S. Department of Education and Council for Higher Education Accreditation.

According to the ACEN website, the goal of the ACEN is "to be a supportive partner in strengthening the quality of nursing education and transition-to-practice programs through supporting nursing education and transition-to-practice programs in obtaining and maintaining accreditation; promoting peer review; advocating for self-regulation; fostering quality, equity, access, opportunity, mobility and preparation for practice or transition-to-practice at all levels of nursing preparation; and developing standards and criteria for accreditation."

For more information about the ATU-Ozark practical nursing program, visit atu.edu/ozark/academics/p-nurse.php.