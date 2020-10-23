The Fort Smith William O. Darby Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America (MOAA) held its monthly dinner meeting on Oct. 15. At the event, Fort Smith residents Wendy Dooly and Colleen Adkins received awards of recognition for their donations to the First 100 Group that supports the Arkansas Military Veterans Hall of Fame (AMVHOF). They are the wives of class of 2019 hall of fame inductees Billie Dooly and Tollie Adkins Jr.

Jessie Lewis, president of the Darby MOAA Chapter, was also presented an award of recognition from AMVHOF for the chapter’s donation to the hall of fame’s First 100 Group. Awards were presented by members of the AMVHOF executive board, Roger Rickard and Keith Greene.

Photo #580 Left to Right: Roger Rickard, Jesse Lewis, Keith Greene. Photo #576 Left to Right: Mrs. Colleen Adkins, Roger Rickard, Mrs. Wendy Dooly, Keith Greene.