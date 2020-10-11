Births

Mercy Fort Smith announces the following births:

Brittany Ruth and Dyllon Sirratt of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 13.

Amanda Gollihar of Poteau, a boy, Sept. 28.

Allie and Skyler Mizell of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 28.

Kamren Newcomer and Brandon Heavener of Heavener, a boy, Sept. 28.

Kasey Vanhorn and David Piper of Muldrow, a girl, Sept. 28.

Kayln and Jacob Pugh of Hackett, a boy, Sept. 29.

Maecy Davis of Mulberry, a boy, Sept. 29.

Monica and Daniel Edmonds of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 29.

Katelin Clucas of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 29.

Stephanie and Thomas Jenkins of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 29.

Erica Riley and Robert Lear of Van Buren, a boy, Sept. 29.

Cacy and James Bledsoe of Muldrow, a girl, Sept. 29.

Kaydee Madison-Jones of Muldrow, a boy, Sept. 30.

Shanice McKee of Pocola, a girl, Sept. 30.

Jordan and Jonathan Travis of Magazine, a girl, Sept. 30.

Janet Armenta Garcia and Nicolas Maciel of Fort Smith, a boy, Sept. 30.

Celia and John McDonald of Charleston, a girl, Sept. 30.

Ashley Powers of Cecil, a boy, Sept. 30.

Heaven and Tyler Northern of Alma, a boy, Sept. 30.

Kendra Sturgis of Van Buren, a girl, Sept. 30.

Baylee and Christopher Bowman of Fort Smith, twin girls, Sept. 30.

Michelle and Charles Astor of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 1.

Megan and Jonathan Shumacher of Greenwood, a boy, Oct. 1.

Megan and Cody Sparkman of Lavaca, a girl, Oct. 1.

Allison and Preston Parsons of Van Buren, a boy, Oct. 1.

Amber Masters and Keith Needham of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 1.

Heather and Andrew Chaffin of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 1.

Sarah and Andrew Elder of Altus, a girl, Oct. 2.

Loyce Gulledge of Cedarville, a boy, Oct. 2.

Katie and Casey Polk of Mansfield, a boy, Oct. 2.

Brittany and Kenny Sanders of Ozark, a girl, Oct. 2.

Kassie and MaKay Cagle of Alma, a girl, Oct. 2.

Jamie and Patricio Giani of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 2.

Ryan and Brandon Garrett of Greenwood, a girl, Oct. 2.

Tosha and Kendall Owens of Howe, a girl, Oct. 2.

Tamika Cosper of Wister, a girl, Oct. 3.

Rebecca and Dylan Brumley of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 3.

Rachel and Eric Smith of Roland, a girl, Oct. 3.

Mary and Tyler Smith of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 3.

Tamera Spencer and Jacob Cantrell of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 3.

Svetlana and Chritopher Moulton of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 4.

Hailee Dunn of Roland, a boy, Oct. 4.

Larhonda Owens of Shady Point, a boy, Oct. 4.

Whitney Selph of Fort Smith, a boy, Oct. 5.

Kaelyn Glass and Reno Kincy of Fort Smith, a girl, Oct. 5.

Marriages

The Sebastian County Clerk’s office issued the following marriage licenses:

Burl Carter Jr., 46, and Marsha Martin, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Albert Parrish, 42, and Wendi Chapman, 41, both of Fort Smith.

Bradley Cornwall, 65, and Lisa Collins, 52, both of Gore.

David Evans, 26, and Hayden Thompson, 22, both of Fayetteville.

Ray Donaldson, 65, of Fort Smith and Nancy Austin, 66, of San Diego.

Trevor England, 24, and Kelsey Holmes, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Gregory Stricklin, 27, and Lyndsey Schluterman, 26, both of Fort Smith.

Justin Earls, 42, of Wister and Jamie Tuck, 42, of Pocola.

Taylor Ruff, 20, of Cabot and Madison Hurst, 22, of Fort Smith.

Devon Dixon, 28, and Brittany Kleinschmidt, 27, both of Greenwood.

Elizabeth Henderson, 31, and Callie Lee, 38, both of Haskell, Okla.

Darin Jones, 31, and Amber Salyers, 33, both of Fort Smith.

Robert Vanhook, 50, and Angela Brannon, 48, both of Howe.

Nawl Uk, 26, and Ni Tial, 23, both of Fort Smith.

Hunter Dunn, 25, of Van Buren and Brooke Strunk, 26, of Hackett.

Patrick Sellers, 23, of Fort Smith and Trinidey Rogers, 19, of Alma.

Bobbie Fischer, 38, and Crystal McPeak, 33, both of Raytown, Mo.

Ricky Wood, 24, of Okay, Okla., and Misty DeMary, 27, of Tahlequah, Okla.

Jason Bear, 45, and Shantilla Burchett, 41, both of Okmulgee, Okla.

Ereck Palafox, 24, and Ana Vargas, 27, both of Fort Smith.

Brian Stovall, 39, and Ren Williams, 42, both of Louisa ,Va.

Kendrick Sheppard, 24, and Zoe Berry, 20, both of Fort Smith.

Jason Hargrove, 44, of Amity and Megan Villegas, 40, of Greenwood.

Louis Todd Fisher, 53, and Brittany Terry, 35, both of Roland.

Nathan Durham, 31, and Heather Tankersley, 26, both of Fort Smith.

William Hough, 28, and Scarlett Chambers, 28, both of Fort Smith.

Amy Furr, 45, and Taylor McKelvy, 31, both of Fort Smith.

Cole Martin, 45, and Harley Ray, 24, both of Fort Smith.

Christopher Urzua, 23, and Blanca Cruz, 35, both of Fort Smith.

John Rucchio, 42, Barling AR April Kaewphonglek, 27, Barling AR

Christopher Larson, 30, of Fort Smith and Arianna Ayon, 32, of Marina, Calif.

Jacob Mills, 34, of Broken Arrow, Okla., and Elzbietka Breeze, 23, of Ada, Okla.

Joseph Olendo, 32, of Keller, Texas, and Talisha Oliver, 30, of Barling.

Avery Cameron, 19, and Breanna Payton, 19, both of Fort Smith.

John Flies IV, 45, of Fort Smith and Casey Bain, 28, of Muldrow.

Elijah Scott, 21, of Greenwood and Kaytlan Faulkner, 21, of Huntington.

Ismael Castorena-Garcia, 38, and Patricia Rodriguez, 37, both of Fort Smith.

Shawnda McHenry, 41, and Maejean McGuire, 52, both of Owasso, Okla.

Andrew Maxon, 36, and Courtney Guthrie, 33, both of Muskogee, Okla.

Dylan McBride, 22, and Autumn Sue Allen, 22, both of Spiro.