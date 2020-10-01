*****



Dear Pastor,

I’ve been accused of something at my church that isn’t true. If I defend myself, I look guilty. What do I do?



A: I’m sorry this has happened to you. Sadly, churches are no different in many ways than being in a family or small business. Political maneuvering, family squabbles, uncouth behaviors and sins are all found in the boardrooms, offices, pews and lobbies of the Christian Church. The world sees our flaws and condemns us as a highly dysfunctional group in the same league as their own troubled organizations. They would be right on many accounts. But they are terribly wrong in dismissing our vital purpose. Churches were never meant to be bastions of perfection - they are hospitals for the sick, hungry, poor, needy and weak. Churches are a snapshot of the human condition, which, by the way, has never changed since human beings were created: we need God. Without him, we’re hopeless.



The demon spirit of accusation is a bully. It relents only when confronted by a fearless opponent who stands, guiltless and brave, in truth. Your innocence is proclaimed against accusation when you do nothing but ignore it and carry on as if you have done nothing wrong ... because you haven’t. Don’t stoop to the level of offense designed to rattle you, sow doubt into your self-esteem and isolate you as a lone sheep, vulnerable to the devourer. Stand tall and unruffled. This is the first part of your winning strategy.



The second part of your victory comes when you confront your accuser. Perhaps no actual contact is necessary, but deflecting the lies with the actual facts in a peaceful tone and strong diplomacy is critical. Accusation usually operates on rumors and hearsay, so a gentle correction of what is being stewed will help. Lastly, “You catch more flies with honey than you do with vinegar,” my grandmother used to say, which is a nod to taking the high road in kindness, honor and humility in dealing with your enemies. Soon they will cease and desist: the Enemy will flee when confronted (James 4:7).



Accusation is one of the Devil’s most effective tools in his arsenal. Especially now. As I write, I sit at my desk only hours away from the first presidential debate of the year. Accusation will surely make an appearance as one of the main weapons on display, regardless of party or personality. It is always dishonorable and, frankly, evil, since it is an attribute of Satan. Even one of his titles bears the word: “Then I heard a loud voice shouting across the heavens, ‘It has happened at last! God’s salvation and the power and the rule, and the authority of his Christ are finally here; for the Accuser of our brothers has been thrown down from heaven onto earth - he accused them day and night before our God’” (Revelation 12:10, TLB).



The evil one takes special delight in causing church-family members to attack one another; this particular demon-spirit has far-reaching tentacles and is extremely effective in its work. Not only is it rooted in jealousy, a partnering demon, but its destructive force is like a cyclone: inside the brutal weather conditions of a cyclone are often found tornados, drilling down in multiples as the entire weather event devastates a region. Accusation shakes our core, we begin to question our identity and free-fall into an abyss of mistrust and confusion about ourselves and those we thought we knew well. It divides people and brings betrayal. It’s designed to undermine leadership and can decimate a church. Name-calling, labeling, stereotyping, pigeon-holing, finger-pointing, slandering, incriminating - these are all partners in the crimes of accusation. At the end of the day, accusation is a form of witchcraft. It is conjured up to enforce an underlying agenda. It tears down, it does not build up. It works in opposition of Jesus Christ and his ministry of grace.



Take it from me, a pastor with a bullseye on her back, pierced with countless arrows of accusation, gossip, slander and betrayal: Jesus is your advocate, and the Holy Spirit, your comforter. They both stand in the courts of heaven to defend you. It is, however, vital that you apologize or repent of any possible thing you may have inadvertently done wrong. Swab the decks and stand tall. Then rest in the peace of Christ.

