Evangel Temple to share message "God’s Wounded Warriors"

Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be having in-person and online services at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Pastor Don Hutchings will be sharing the message "God’s Wounded Warriors, " teaching us how God can help us through adversity, annoyance, affliction, anguish, anxiety and abuse. The community is invited to attend. Masks will be required inside the building at the 9 a.m. service and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service.

ET’s children’s ministry etKIDS meets at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Sunday for kindergarten through sixth graders and the youth group for junior and senior high students meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Family Life Center.

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

For more information about services, please call the office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

River Valley Community Church offering new preaching series

River Valley Community Church, 7030 Taylor Ave., Fort Smith, is introducing a new preaching series at 10 a.m. Sunday. The series, "We Believe," will go through the Apostle’s Creed and the faith that unites Christians.

River Valley is a church with a strong family feel where everyone is invited. Kids classes have recently reopened so the whole family can have a place to connect and grow. For more information, contact Pastor Adam at (479) 226-2058 or email adamk@rvcc.tv.

Mark West releases new book "What He Said"

Mark West believes that the only hope for healing the American culture would be found in Christ’s people living obediently by what he said in the Sermon on the Mount in which he taught his people to live "What He Said: Living the Sermon on the Mount, Transforming American Culture." West hopes to spark that countercultural reawakening that is going to be essential and necessary for God’s people to endure and thrive in modern American culture. It is for this reason that he writes, "What He Said: Living the Sermon on the Mount, Transforming American Culture," published by WestBow Press.

The book examines what Jesus said in the Sermon on the Mount and challenges those who follow him to live by it rather than their natural American cultural impulses. "Living by it will allow us to emerge as a people known for humility, contrition, kindness, righteousness, mercy, purity and peace rather than being conformed to the American culture."

"I challenge you with the Sermon on the Mount as I have challenged myself. Disciplining myself to the denial of what I consider to be common human rights is a heavy trigger that begins a difficult process. Yet living the Sermon on the Mount in an uncompromising manner calls for just that level of commitment," West says. "Living uncompromised isn’t easy, nor is it comfortable, but it will be beneficial for Christ’s Kingdom working in and through your own life."

The publication of "What He Said: Living the Sermon on the Mount, Transforming American Culture" aims for readers to understand that Jesus taught them to be a counterculture to the cultures in which they live and that the only way to do that is spiritually inspired obedience to what he taught in the Sermon on the Mount.

Mark West has served as a bivocational pastor in rural churches for 15 years. He has been married for 24 years and is the father of three children. He is uniquely equipped for balancing life between full-time work and full-time ministry.

