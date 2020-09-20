Sept. 20, 1941 — An official groundbreaking for Camp Chaffee is held, as part of the Department of War’s preparations to double the size of the U.S. Army in the face of imminent war. The U.S. government had paid $1.35 million to acquire 15,163 acres from 712 property owners, including families, farms, businesses, churches, schools and other government agencies.

Sept. 21, 1915 — Thousands attend the 1915 Autumn Style Show, held along Garrison Avenue between Third and 12th streets, where more than 50 merchants participate. The avenue is illuminated with white lights and 50 rose-tinted torches run along the middle of Garrison.

Sept 21, 1920 — Col. James Jackson McAlester, a Fort Smith native who later became lieutenant governor of Oklahoma, dies at age 78 in McAlester, which is named for him.

Sept. 21, 1954 — Fort Smith Junior College votes against the integration of four black students for the 1954-55 term.

Sept. 22, 1898 — Actress Katharine Alexander is born in Fort Smith. She appeared in more than 40 films between 1930 and 1951.

Sept. 22, 1906 — A fire that begins about 9:30 p.m. destroys the Lane-White Lumber Company. "The immense buildings of this plant were totally destroyed by the fire, but the firemen succeeded in saving the logs and lumber piled upon the yards, the loss of the stock being very light," the Fort Smith News Record reported.

Sept. 22, 1958 — The annual Arkansas Oklahoma Fair opens in Fort Smith and features 2,000 exhibits, two arena shows and an auction. Johnny Cash, who was scheduled to perform at the fair, cancels.

Sept. 22, 1995 — The Donald W. Reynolds Plaza, Tower and Campus Green at Westark College are dedicated. At seven stories high, the tower is the largest free-standing belfry in the south-central U.S.

Sept. 23, 1898 — Eighteen ladies meet at the home of Mrs. J.M. Sparks to organize a chapter of the Daughters of the Confederacy. First officers are chosen: Mrs. J.M. Hill, president; Mrs. D.B. Sparks, vice president; Mrs. Scott Robertson, secretary; Mrs. J.M. Sparks, treasurer; and Mrs. Jno. H. Rogers, chairman of the executive committee.

Sept. 23, 1916 — The Solid Steel Scissors Factory is established at the corner of Kelley Highway and North 15th Street.

Sept. 23, 1959 — Fort Smith Police Chief Herbert Brock attributes the city’s low crime rate to a 10:30 p.m. curfew for persons 18 and under. The deadline is extended to 12:30 a.m. Friday and Saturday nights.

Sept. 24, 1908 — Mayor Bourland puts a curfew into effect for Fort Smith due to teenage girls loitering on the streets late at night.

Sept. 24, 1913 — Former mayor, lawyer and U.S. commissioner for the western district of Arkansas Col. James Brizzolara dies at age 65.

Sept. 24, 1954 — The Fort Smith Grizzlies lose to the Pine Bluff Zebras 25-14 in Pine Bluff’s season opener at Grizzly Stadium.

Sept. 26, 1899 — Misses Iza Boyd, Georgia McKibben, Etta Griffith and Vinnie Middleton are presented diplomas for completing the three-year course at Belle Point Hospital training school for nurses. Dr. J.G. Eberle, president of the hospital board of physicians, presented the diplomas.

Sept. 26, 1903 — Insurance agents in the city meet to organize in an effort to "bring the agents closer together and repress improper practices." The group elects John R. McBride as president and J.E. Weaver as secretary.

Sept. 26, 1941 — The Fort Smith Grizzlies open the football season with a 24-6 home win over Van Buren.