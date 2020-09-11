Evangel Temple, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith, will be celebrating Grandparents Day on Sunday at 9 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. Pastor Don’s message will be "Evangel Temple: A Place to Connect." Masks will be required inside the building at the 9 a.m. service and encouraged but not required at the 10:30 a.m. service. The etKIDS for kindergartners through sixth graders will be available during both services.

Services will be live streamed on ET’s Facebook and YouTube pages for those who are unable to attend in person. TV ministry will be aired on Fox24 at 7 a.m. Sunday.

For more information about services, please call the church office at (479) 782-9121 or visit ExcitingET.com.

