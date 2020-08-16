Hen Party Doins was a great hen party for Patti and some special lady friends. Nothing beats a ladies’ night than having our own personal chef, aka Ken. The hens loved the hens. Rock Cornish game hens that is. Seasoned to perfection with Chef of the Future Orange Ginger Pepper Seasoning and coated with our Grandville’s Mild BBQ Jam. It’s called jam because it’s thick enough to stand a spoon up in it. Harriett and Kitty wanted Grandville’s Mild, but Patti loves the pineapple. Plus, there’s lots of other thick and chunky flavors. With a savory "Kiss of Smoke" from a Wedgie loaded with pecan pellets.

Prep time: 5 minutes

Cook time: 3 hours at 400°

Grill: Gas

Pellets: Green Mountain’s Fruitwood BBQ Pellets

• 6 Rock Cornish game hens, about 22 ounces each

• Chef of the Future Orange Ginger Pepper to taste (in our store soon)

• Grandville’s BBQ Jam Mild flavor to taste (in our store soon)

• Duck Fat cooking spray

Cooking directions:

Preheat the grill using the left burner only on its lowest setting. Light your wedgie. Set up the rotisserie. Rinse the hens and remove the giblets.

I tied the hens legs together using butcher’s cord to keep them from flopping around as the hens cooked, the wings will tighten up by themselves. Placing the birds on the rotisserie, I sprayed them with Duck Fat and seasoned them generously with Chef of the Future Orange Ginger Pepper. Duck Fat adds another layer of flavor, helps with the browning and keeps the seasoning sticking to the hens.

Time for the grill. Remember we are barbequing with indirect heat — no heat under the meat. It took 3 hours for an internal temperature of 170°. I placed a sheet of foil under the birds to block any direct heat coming up through the grates. Sauce the hens the last 30 minutes of your cook to keep from burning the sauce.

When the hens reach an internal temperature around 170° pull them off, cover and let them rest for 5 to 10 minutes before serving. USDA safe is 165°. Keep in mind that the hens will continue cooking for another 5 to 10 degrees after you pull them off the grill. I use a Maverick ProTemp Instant Read Thermometer for checking meat temps.

A recipe is just an outline; feel free to mix and match pellets until the right combination is found. Smoking should be done at temps of less than 250°F, anything higher is cooking and there will not be much, if any, smoke. The important thing to keep in mind is time and temperature. Our recipes can be cooked on any grill, some of them can even be cooked in the oven or slow cooker, but then the flavors from the grill are lost. Don’t be afraid to make changes — take it and run with it. To see more recipes and order Date Night Doins Butt Rub, visit Date Night Doins website at DateNightDoins.com.