Steve and Sandy Peoples of Fort Smith celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Saturday. They were married Aug. 15, 1970, at County Avenue Baptist Church in Texarkana by the Rev. C.D. Peoples.

Steve retired from Southside High School after coaching track and football for 44 years. Sandy, the former Sandy Hughes of Texarkana, Texas, retired after teaching for 28 years.

The couple has two children, Brent Peoples and wife Jan and Stacey Grandstaff and husband T. Ray, both of Fort Smith; eight grandchildren; and a great-grandchild.