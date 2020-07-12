"A room without books is like a body without a soul." These words from the philosopher Cicero are as true today as they were in ancient Greece. Even in today’s electronic world with digital media, paper books are still considered valuable and collectible.

Books are accessible to almost everyone. No special equipment is needed to use. Books have substance, a physical space that lends a sense of gravitas to the contents and provides a tactile feedback that electronic screen displays still can’t match.

Finally, books last. Digital media comes and goes with the flick of a switch and a stream of zeros and ones. Paper books can last for decades and be passed along from one generation to the next. Art books, in particular, serve an important role in bringing an artist’s work to a larger audience. The fact is, most people can’t always physically come to a museum and will only learn about artists, art collections and exhibitions through reproductions in books. The River Valley Art Museum’s store offers an assortment of fine and unique gifts and art books for visitors.

Tim Ernst’s tomes "Arkansas Splendor" and, his latest, "Arkansas Greatest Hits: 45 years of Wilderness Photography" showcase his towering talent — from grand landscape vistas to intimate nature details, Ernst’s sensitive eye captures all that is essential about the wilderness of the Natural State. These fine tomes accompany RAM’s current exhibition, "Tim Ernst: Arkansas Wilderness," open through Aug. 20.

RAM proudly announces its first hardbound exhibition catalog for "A Family Affair." The publication, completely produced in-house by RAM, shows every painting and sculpture in the exhibition in stunning, high-resolution color photography, sweeping panoramic views of the galleries and portraits of the artists. A wonderful introduction by assistant curator Samantha Rhodes sets the stage for the richly detailed images to follow. My forward highlights this important artistic family as an Arkansas natural resource. From the thick, high quality paper and hardboard covers to the beautifully designed dust jacket, this is a quality book that aligns with the beauty of "A Family Affair: Three Artists, Three Visions, One Family," open through Oct. 11.

Stop by the museum today, visit the exhibitions — which are always free to the public — and pick up your copy of these fine art books for your very own ... and get some "soul" into your life!

This column is produced by the River Valley Arts Coalition, whose mission is to inform citizens and visitors of the available fine art exhibition and education opportunities in Fort Smith and surrounding region. We also want to tell the stories of the people who make the local art scene such a vibrant and important part of our community. To send comments or for more information on the River Valley Arts Coalition contact lmeluso@fsram.org.