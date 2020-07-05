Al-Anon: Info line (479) 441-9705.

• 8 p.m. Monday at Midland Heights United Methodist Church, 3500 N. Sixth St., Fort Smith.

• 6 p.m. Tuesday at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith.

• 4U2: 6 p.m. Tuesday at 426 Holden Street in Booneville. Contact Charlotte at (479) 225-9150.

• Safe Landing: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Trinity United Methodist Church of Muldrow and Roland, 1601 E. Shantel Smith Blvd., Muldrow.

• 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road, Van Buren.

• 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, 2100 Cavanaugh Road, Fort Smith.

• 12:10 p.m. Wednesday and Friday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith.

• Women’s Group: 7 p.m. Thursday at First Christian Church, 3501 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

• 12:10 p.m. Friday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church Fellowship Hall, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith.

• ODAT: 7 p.m. Friday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith.

• 8 p.m. Saturday at Methodist Wesley House, 10 W. Denver St., Greenwood.

Alcoholics Anonymous: 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road, Van Buren. Daily meetings at other locations, call (479) 783-0123 or visit www.aafsig.org.

Arkansas River Valley Homicide Survivors United: Group meets 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursday at Central Christian Church, 400 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith. Open to anyone who has lost a loved one to violence. Call Bethany Ault-Pyle at (479) 414-9073 or Margot Carney at (479) 420-5857.

Battling Addictions Through the Lord (B.A.T.T.L.): Faith-based 12 step recovery group meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at East Side Free Will Baptist Church, 615 S.E. Fourth St., Muldrow. Call Robert at (479) 719-5102.

Bereavement Support: Group meets 2-3:30 p.m. Wednesday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith. Call Mercy Hospice at (479) 314-6606.

Bordertown Sex Addicts Anonymous: Group meets in Fort Smith. Call (479) 441-6202 for times and locations.

Cancer Support: Programs for children and adults, including support groups, exercise, arts, crafts, education, nutrition and more at Donald W. Reynolds Cancer Support House, 3324 S. M St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-6302 for times and registration. Groups include:

• Breast Cancer Group: 5 p.m. Monday.

• Creative, fitness and pampering groups and classes. Call to register.

• Gynecological Group: 6:30 p.m. Monday.

• Knitting Group: 9:30 a.m. Monday.

• Massage therapy: Appointments required.

• Men’s Group: 4 p.m. Monday.

• One-on-one mentorships: Call for information.

• Quilting Group: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

• Tai-chi: Call for information.

• Women’s Group: 5:30 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Celebrate Recovery: Christ-centered 12 step program. Call (479) 452-9201.

• 6 p.m. Monday at West Ark Church of Christ, 900 N. Waldron Road, Fort Smith.

• 6 p.m. Thursday at Community Bible Church, 9201 Dallas St., Fort Smith.

Christians in Recovery: Faith-based support group meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Rye Hill Baptist Church, 11512 Old U.S. 71, Fort Smith. Call (479) 646-1044.

Course in Miracles: Support group meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church, 2701 Old Greenwood Road, Fort Smith. Call (479) 561-2222.

Domestic Violence Intervention and Sexual Assault Programs: Weekly support groups available for victims of verbal, physical and/or sexual abuse. Life Beyond Abuse classes offered. Call to preregister. All services are free and confidential. Donald W. Reynolds Crisis Intervention Center, 5603 S. 14th St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-1821 or (800) 359-0056.

Drug and Alcohol Addictions: Open meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday and step study meets at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Evangel Temple Assembly of God, 1201 Towson Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-9121.

Fort Smith Fights AIDS: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday. Anonymous testing for HIV and AIDS counseling. Call (479) 452-1616 for location.

Gamblers Anonymous: Group meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith.

Harbor Recovery Systems: Operates programs to combat substance abuse and behavioral health issues. Call (479) 785-4083.

Highway to Healing: 12 step group meets at 7 p.m. Friday at 2200 N. O St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 494-1804.

Keep it Simple Recovery Group: Meets at 4903 Midland Blvd. in Fort Smith:

• Monday: Open Discussion at 7 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Closed Veterans Meeting at 8 p.m.

• Tuesday: 12 steps at 7 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Candlelight Meeting at 8 p.m.

• Wednesday: Open Discussion at 7 a.m., noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Open 12 Step NA Study at at 8 p.m.

• Thursday: 12 steps at 7 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. Closed Veterans Meeting at noon. Open 12 steps AA Study at 8 p.m.

• Friday: Open Discussion at 7 a.m., 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. 12 steps Workbook at noon. Closed Veterans Meeting at 8 p.m.

• Saturday: Clean-up at 7 a.m. 12 step potluck at noon, 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. 12 steps Guest Speaker at 8 p.m.

• Sunday: Open Discussion at noon and 5:30 p.m. 12 steps Open Veterans Meeting at 2:30 p.m.

La Leche League: Offers telephone and one-on-one support. Call Kim at (479) 410-4360.

LifeRing Secular Recovery: Meets at 6 p.m. Wednesday at 19 N. Fifth Street in Fort Smith. Call (479) 652-0409 for more information.

Lupus I Care Foundation: Group meets 6:30-7:45 p.m. Monday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Tammy Perry at (501) 749-9649.

Mainline Ministries: 12 step recovery group meets at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Amazing Grace Fellowship, 2020 Rena Road, Van Buren. Call (479) 459-0576.

Mothers of Preschoolers Support Group: Meets at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at First United Methodist Church, 200 N. 15th St., Room 105, Fort Smith. Call (479) 782-5068 or email fumcmops@hotmail.com.

Nar-Anon: Support group for family and friends of addicts. Call (800) 477-6291 or visit www.nar-anon.org.

• 8 p.m. Sunday and Thursday at Robert Jack VFW Post 1322, 23 N. 20th St., Van Buren. Call Karen at (479) 474-4349.

• 7 p.m. Thursday at Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith (west entrance). Call John at (479) 783-0739.

Narconon: Call (800) 431-1754 or visit www.narcononnewliferetreat.org to learn more about drug intervention and treatment options.

Narcotics Anonymous: Meetings daily in Fort Smith and surrounding areas. Call (800) 338-8750 or visit www.na.org.

Overeaters Anonymous:

• Alpha Group: 6 p.m. Tuesday at Central Presbyterian Church — Parlor Room, 2901 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 474-9606.

• New Hope Group: 1 p.m. Wednesday at Fort Smith Public Library — Miller Branch, 8701 S. 28th St., Fort Smith.

• Group: 6 p.m. Thursday at Central Presbyterian Church, 2901 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

• Mena: 7 p.m. Thursday at United Methodist Church, 501 Ninth St., Mena. Call (479) 394-4240.

Parenting Classes: Meets 10 a.m. to noon Thursday at Child Care Aware of the River Valley, 7200 Mahogany Ave., Fort Smith. Also offers free classes for childcare providers 6:15-8:15 p.m. Mondays. Preregistration is encouraged, registration is free. Call (479) 222-6930.

Pregnancy Testing: Free testing, counseling and support groups at Heart to Heart Pregnancy Support Center, 417 S. 16th St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 452-2260.

Psoriasis Support: Group meets at 6:30 p.m. Monday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith. Call Carol Chandler at (479) 474-1258.

Refuge Recovery: Buddhist-based recovery program meets at 7 p.m. Monday at Yogaterrium, 2712 Grand Ave., Fort Smith.

River Valley Ovarian Cancer Alliance: Meets at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Fort Smith Public Library, 3201 Rogers Ave., Fort Smith.

Riverview Hope Campus: Homeless services include three meals a day, laundry facilities, showers, housing options and shelter. Located at 301 S. E Street in Fort Smith. (479) 668-4764.

River Valley Stroke Support Group: Group meets 3:30-4:30 p.m. at Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital, 1401 S. J St., Fort Smith. Call Jayla Lonto at (479) 785-3300.

Set Free: Anger and violence solution group meets 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday at Forefront Church, 10300 Jenny Lind Road, Fort Smith. Dinner is provided. Call David Williams at (479) 629-3895 to reserve a spot.

Spiritual Healing: Meets 10-11 a.m. Monday and Tuesday at Riverview Hope Campus, 301 S. E St., Fort Smith. Call (479) 668-4764.

Steps Inc: Certified parenting, anger management and life skills classes available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Saturday at 708 Garrison Avenue in Fort Smith. Additional classes and topics available upon request. Call (479) 782-7837.

TOPS:

• Arkansas Chapter 86: 5:30 p.m. Monday at Robert Jack Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1322, 23 N. 20th St., Van Buren.

• Chapter 5: 5:15 p.m. Monday at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church, 5401 Free Ferry Road, Fort Smith.

• 9 a.m. Tuesday at Rena Road Baptist Church, 512 Rena Road in Van Buren.

• Chapter 130: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at Wesley United Methodist Church, 2200 Phoenix Ave., Fort Smith. Call (479) 459-7340.

We CARE Support Group: Parents, family members and caregivers meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Arc for the River Valley, 2301 S. 56th St., Suite 207, Fort Smith. Call (479) 783-5529.

Support Notes calendar is updated Sundays as a service to the community. Due to COVID-19 concerns and restrictions, please call ahead of time to confirm that meetings are being held. Email submissions to dbrasher@swtimes.com.