This week in Fort Smith history: June 28-July 4

June 28, 1950 — The Fort Smith school board votes unanimously "to separate the Fort Smith Junior College completely from the public school system and set up a nonprofit benevolent corporation to take over the affairs of the Junior College."

June 29, 1910 — After being in session for 10 days, a grand jury issues a report that the "insane wards" at the county hospital are not thoroughly sanitary.

June 30, 1908 — U.S. Sen. Jim Berry of Bentonville speaks at the Chautauqua assembly being held in the city.

July 1, 1938 — Father Peter Post breaks ground for a new St. Boniface church building, at the corner of North 18th and B streets.

July 1, 1909 — The Fort Smith Times newspaper and the Fort Smith News Record newspaper, two of three predecessors of today’s Southwest Times Record, are consolidated.

July 1, 2002 — The $70.6 million, 325,000-square-foot St. Edward Mercy Network Centers of Excellence officially opens after a month of dedications and related events. The additions include state-of-the-art technology, a 77,997-square-foot Outpatient Center, a 55,488-square-foot Heart Center, a 40,525-square-foot Women's Center and another 100,000 square feet devoted to physicians' office space.

July 2, 1919 — Noah Mooney, 36, of Van Buren dies from injuries he received when he fell 30 feet from the Garrison Avenue bridge and landed on his head, fracturing his skull.

July 2, 1949 — The Fort Smith Giants win a doubleheader against the Muskogee Reds, 10-0 and 5-2, to take over third place in the Western association. The two wins mark the Giants’ 12th victory in the last 14 games.

July 2, 2002 — City directors vote to rename the new entry road to the Fort Smith Regional Airport for World War II ace Maj. Pierce McKennon, a Fort Smith native.

July 4, 1897 — The Fourth is celebrated "in pretty good style," with a parade that featured bands and the fire department. "At night, nearly everybody went to the park to see the fireworks," the Fort Smith Elevator reported.

July 4, 1930 — Over 2,000 people attend an unveiling and dedication ceremony for the Spirit of the American Doughboy statue at Tilles Park. The statue is one of only two in Arkansas; the other is in Helena-West Helena. (The statue was later moved to the American Legion building on Midland Boulevard.)