Have you noticed that you are eating more while being stuck at home due to COVID-19 and social distancing? I have heard from more than one person they need to stop working from home and return to work in order to get back on track. Why is this happening? Stress and boredom do play a role, but there may be more to it.

Dr. Brian Wansink, a professor at Cornell University, suggests it may be “mindless eating”, a phrase he developed. Wansink’s research indicated that subtle factors – a container’s size or shape or an item’s wording on a menu or label, for example, influence people, causing them to mindlessly overeat, eating more than a normal serving size.

According to Wansink’s research, a person makes hundreds of food-related decisions each day and is unaware of most of them. These decisions include basic questions such as having breakfast or skipping it and finishing something or saving it for later. Mindless eating can lead us to eat more than we realize.

Wansink goes on to say that mindless eaters fall into many “diet danger zones” which lead to overeating. These tendencies can be curbed by making small changes. Here are some of the common danger zones and solutions for overcoming them:

* The Meal Stuffer: Stuffers eat primarily during mealtimes but eat too much. They often eat quickly and feel uncomfortably full after they finish. They often take second helpings and consider themselves to have “healthy appetites”.

Mindful Solutions: Use smaller plates and taller glasses to reduce portions. Slow down the eating pace. Pre-plate food and leave a few bites on the plate. Adopt the half-plate rule, where half the plate is vegetables. Eat fruit for dessert.

* The Snack Grazer: Grazers are all about convenience and snack on whatever food is available. This may be the common practice of many people right now. Snacking can be a nervous habit – something to do while watching TV, reading, or playing cards. Snack Grazers rarely pass up the candy dish.

Mindful Solutions: Put snacks away. Place them in the back of the pantry, fridge, or freezer so you don’t see them every time you open the door. Place a bowl of fruit on the counter, so you do see it. Studies show people are more likely to choose a food item that is easily accessible. Eat only at the table. Put the candy dish away.

* The Restaurant Indulger: While we can’t eat at the restaurant right now, we can order out and pick up curbside or drive through. Keep in mind that most restaurant servings may be two to three times larger than the recommended amount.

Mindful Solutions: Divide the amount in half and plan on eating part of the meal now and saving the rest for lunch the next day. Drink water instead of ordering a drink.

* The Desktop/Dashboard Diner: If you are working from home, you may find yourself eating at the workstation. Or do you eat while driving?

Mindful Solutions: Avoid having food next to where you are working. Turn off the computer when it is lunch time or stop the car while eating. Chew gum to stave off boredom or stress. Replace sodas with water.

When we have easy access to food, we are tempted to eat it. If food is more visible it makes people think about it when they see it, which tends to led to increased snacking and the addition of a couple hundred calories to our diets each day. That may not sound like much but adding just one hundred calories a day can lead to over 10 pounds of extra weight in a year.

It’s important to pay attention to your body when eating. We should stop when we’re no longer hungry, instead of waiting until we are full. Start with small changes. By making just three 100-calorie reductions in eating each day, you will lose weight. Write down those reductions and keep a list. Accountability plays a huge role in weight reduction.

Become a mindful eater, not a mindless eater. For more information on eating healthy, contact the Logan County Extension Office at 479-963-2360.