Baylee is a good dog who loves people and enjoys the company of other dogs and children. Baylee is fun, active, house-trained and enjoys both naps and walks. Bailey has a good temperament and is ready to be a part of a new family.

To learn more about animals available for adoption, visit www.ahimsarescuefoundation.org or email SavingPaws@aol.com. Adoption fees range from $150-$250.

When you "Opt to Adopt" your adoption package includes:

• Pet that has been temperament tested.

• Neuter/spay service.

• General wellness exam.

• Vaccinations: rabies, DHPP, bordetella.

• Blood testing for heartworms, ehrlichiosis, lyme and A Phagocytophilum disease.

• De-worming.

• an ID collar and leash.

• Microchip and lifetime registration with AVID microchip company.

Call (479) 651-1319 to reach Ahimsa Rescue Foundation's low-cost spay/neuter clinic.

Ahimsa Rescue Foundation is located in Muldrow, OK.