As the coronavirus COVID-19 concerns continue, blood donation remains an essential health care activity.

Arkansas Blood Institute will host a blood drive in Booneville on Monday, May 11, from 12: 30 to 5:30 p.m. on the bloodmobile parked at the Mercy Hospital.

Healthy donors are urged to give blood, and appointments are strongly encouraged to allow for recommended social distancing. Those 16 and older are eligible though 16-year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; and those 18 and older must weigh at least 110 pounds.

Arkansas Blood Institute supports the inventory needed for patients in more than 40 hospitals and medical facilities statewide.

“We urge healthy adults to donate blood so that the supply can be maintained for our local patients who depend on blood products during treatment for cancer, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute.

Arkansas Blood Institute’s donor centers and mobile blood drives have instituted additional cleaning methods, decontaminating work and common areas and equipment frequently. In addition, donor centers and mobile blood drives have been adapted to allow for social distancing.

All phlebotomy staff will wear masks. Staff members and donors will also have their temperatures taken before starting work or entering the facility, to ensure only healthy individuals are present.

Arkansas Blood Institute is following recommendations and guidelines set forth by the FDA, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and AABB (formerly American Association of Blood Banks). Arkansas Blood Institute is committed to maintaining the safest standards for blood collection, testing and transfusion.

The Food & Drug Administration reports no cases of COVID-19 transmitted through blood transfusion, and respiratory viruses generally are not known to be transmitted by blood transfusion.

Blood donation typically takes only about an hour, and one donation saves up to three lives. Appointments can be made by calling 1-877-340-8777 or visiting arkbi.org. More information on Arkansas Blood Institute can be found at arkbi.org.