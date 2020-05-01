Religion Notes: 5.1.20

Evangel Temple begins Book of Genesis series

Evangel Temple will live stream Sunday's service at 10:30 a.m. on their Facebook and YouTube pages. Pastor Don Hutchings will begin the Book of Genesis series. Join ET for this introduction to Genesis.

ET's weekly TV program is at 7 a.m. Sundays on Fox 24. Online Bible studies and devotionals are available throughout the week on Facebook. To see the schedule of ET's online ministries, please visit ExcitingET.com and click on the Events link. Anyone in need of prayer is asked to call the church office at (479) 782-9121.

