Honoring Oklahoma State veterinary students

COVID-19 touched lives around the globe including those at Oklahoma State University College of Veterinary Medicine. To protect faculty, staff and students and to help curb the spread of COVID-19, many changes were implemented including completing classes online for the remainder of the spring semester for all four years of the veterinary curriculum. In spite of those challenges, veterinary students continued to excel in many areas and were recently recognized for their efforts.

Among those students honored was Tiffany Burch of Fort Smith. A first year veterinary student, Burch received the Arkansas Veterinary Medical Foundation Scholarship for being an Arkansas high school graduate in good academic standing.

“Thanks to the continued support of our donors, the College of Veterinary Medicine awarded more than $593,600 in scholarships to deserving students,” said Dr. Carlos Risco, dean. “All of our students are to be commended for stepping up in these extraordinary times and continuing their rigorous studies during the COVID-19 pandemic. And we thank our faculty for quickly transitioning their classes to a comprehensive online format.”

If you would like to support the future of veterinary medicine, please contact Ashley Hesser, assistant director of development with the OSU Foundation, at ahesser@osugiving.com or (405) 385-0715.