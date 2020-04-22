Since their doors have been closed, the staff at Logan County Library has been engaging in outreach programs to the community through social media.

During National Library Week that will continue.

“This includes live stream story times, craft how-to videos, poetry, and blasts from the past where we discover archived Logan County information that would normally be viewed in the building,” said librarian Brittany Downs. “We also have been supplying the community with reading material through our ‘grab and keep’ bags.

The bags are assembled by library staff and include books of different genres, fitting for different ages, and crafts for families to do together in their homes. The bags are free, and the public are welcome to help themselves to a bag while supplies last.

“It is always our mission to be there for our patrons and to continue in our effort to offer free educational resources to the public,” said Downs. “During this time of closure, we have secured our library patron’s accounts so that fines and fees are not accrued at this time for the items that are checked out and we have also extended requests that were made before closure.

“We appreciate the community’s effort to do their part to social distance and to stay healthy.”

The library also continues to offer free wifi outside the building.

Check out more information about the Logan County Library and others in our region by going to www.arvrls.com.