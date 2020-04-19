Cookseys celebrate 65th wedding anniversary

Bud and Joy Cooksey celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary on Thursday. They were married April 16, 1955, at Bethlehem United Church of Christ in Evansville, Ind.

Mr. Cooksey is a retired materials manager from Whirlpool and Mrs. Cooksey is a retired secretary from Sears.

Bud and Joy have three children, Sheila Goodfellow and husband Rob of Fort Smith and Suzanne Cowne and husband Neal, both of Fort Smith, and Bruce Cooksey and wife Cindy of North Little Rock. They also have three grandchildren, Megan and Troy Cowne, both of Dallas, and Grey Goodfellow of Fayetteville.