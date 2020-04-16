Secrets can be nearly impossible to contain, and such is the case with Hidden Pond Resort. After my visit to this secluded spot, tucked into a 60-acre pocket of Kennebunkport on the southern coast of Maine, wild horses couldn’t keep me from dishing about my discovery.



Sure, I was already familiar with walkable downtown Kennebunkport. Its greenways and charming streets hold a special place in my heart. It feels like time travel to a town where people still stroll, couples walk hand in hand, and everyone greets each other.



I was shocked when my sister, Cheryl, who resides less than two hours south, confessed she’d never been there. In an instant, the idea to celebrate her upcoming birthday at Kennebunkport’s much-acclaimed Hidden Pond was hatched.



Check-in at Hidden Pond takes place in a building nestled in the depths of a birch tree forest that was part of an old estate. Here, we were given a map of the property and pointed to the road where we’d find our accommodations, aptly named The Stargazer. We were impressed with this bi-level, two-bedroom, three bath cottage — and even more impressed by its interior, with its screened porch, full kitchen and dining room, fireplaced living room and outdoor shower.



The bedrooms were equally luxurious, no quibbling necessary. We left our luggage in our respective rooms and headed back out to locate The Tree Spa, where pre-scheduled aromatherapy massages were calling our names. The surrounding beauty of nature distracted us from following our map, however, and we walked straight past Earth, Hidden Pond’s critically raved-about restaurant. Once we backtracked our steps, we stopped inside the restaurant for direction. Inside, we admired its eclectic décor, and outside, the saltwater pool was inviting, and right behind the pool, voila ­— the Tree Spa. Ensconced in treehouse-style massage rooms, we inhaled both the aroma of the pine trees outside and the lavender oil being expertly rubbed onto our skin.



Afterward, relaxed and rubbery, we called one of Hidden Pond’s complimentary shuttles, with the goal of hitting happy hour at Hidden Pond’s sister property, The Tides Beach Club.



The club’s unobstructed view of Goose Rocks Beach and the crash of waves against the rocks mesmerized us as we sipped on a pair of watermelon Cosmos. Could it get any better? Why yes, it could, I realized as I tucked into a best-of-my-life Maine lobster roll, paired perfectly with a glass (or two) of chilled Chablis. The club’s bar scene was lively, and we met a few patrons who said they’d returned to Hidden Pond twice, thrice or four times. This was not all that surprising.



Energized and not quite ready for the night to end, we stopped by the resort’s communal firepit and indulged in s’mores, with all the luxury makin’s ready for use, courtesy of Earth restaurant.



My sister is an early bird, and by the time I wandered downstairs from my blissful night’s sleep, she had already dug into the coffee and pastries conveniently left on our doorstep. This was a “light” breakfast, but a heartier version is available at Earth.



We had a game plan for Cheryl’s birthday and were soon on the road to Ricker Hill Orchards, a ninth-generation family farm about 60 minutes inland, to pick organic apples. Apple picking made us hungry, so we fueled up at Terry & Maxine’s in the town of Turner. Their turkey and Swiss Rachel sandwich hit the proverbial spot.



Next stop, downtown Kennebunkport. As I’d hoped would happen, Cheryl was enchanted by the town and its unique shops, eateries and art galleries lining the charming streets.



Back at Hidden Pond, we headed to its garden shed, where we were encouraged to grab a vase and clip an arrangement of local wildflowers to grace the table at our cottage.



As the climax to this birthday weekend, I had arranged dinner for us at Earth. Our farm-to-fork meal featured an innovative menu created by Hidden Pond’s Executive Chef Joe Schafer. It incorporated vegetables and herbs picked from Earth’s on-site organic farm, freshly caught seafood and meats sourced from local purveyors.



No late-night s’mores for us this evening; we simply rolled back to The Stargazer cottage, flicked a switch, and chilled out by the gas fireplace for a while. We checked out the following morning, begrudgingly, as we longed to stay forever, hidden in the fold of Hidden Pond. Alas, it was time to return to real life.