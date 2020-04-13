Spiro Mounds delays Archaeology Day and Birthday Bash

Due to the continued difficulties of the coronavirus and the need to protect visitors and staff, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center will not hold its 15th annual Archaeology Day and Birthday Bash on Saturday, May 9, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“After 42 years open to the public as the first and still the only prehistoric, Native American, archaeological site in Oklahoma that the public can visit, we continue to preserve, protect, and interpret this unique part of America’s history,” a news release states.

While the facility will not have special events in May, the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is scheduled to reopen to the public on May 1. They intend to follow CDC distancing rules and no more than 10 people will be allowed in the center at any time. Since this is contingent on the conditions of the virus, the facility may not be opening at the proposed date.

Regular updates will be provided at the center’s Facebook page or its web page: www.okhistory.org/sites/spiromounds.html

The center’s next event will be, barring continued virus restrictions, the Summer Solstice Walks on June 20, 2020. There will be three walks that day, starting at 11 a.m., 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Each walk will be led by archaeologist and Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center Manager Dennis Peterson and will last about two hours with 1 mile of easy-walking on paved trails. Peterson will talk about the mounds, how and why they were created, the people who created them and why some of the mounds align with the solstice and equinox sunsets.

The tours cost $5 for adults and $3 for children in addition to the regular admission fee of $7 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children and $18 families. OHS, military and SMDA members with ID get free admission although the walk fee is still in force. Cash or check only please.

Fore more information about the Summer Solstice Walks or how to help at the Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center, contact Dennis Peterson at 918-962-2062 or spiro@okhistory.org. The center is located three miles east of Spiro on Highway 9/271 and four miles north on Lock and Dam Road.

Spiro Mounds Archaeological Center is a division of the Oklahoma Historical Society.