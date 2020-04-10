Religion Notes: 4.10.20

Evangel Temple to celebrate Easter Sunday online

Evangel Temple in Fort Smith will celebrate Easter with a livestream service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Debbie Ryan of Van Buren will sing “Ain’t No Grave” followed by Pastor Don Hutchings’ message, “Your Eternity Began in a Cemetery!” The community is invited to attend online at Facebook.com/ExcitingET or YouTube.com/ExcitingET.

