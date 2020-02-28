The 2020 Polar Plunge held at Cove Lake was an icy success for Area 14 Special Olympics.

Participants, some dressed in wild costumes, plunged in the frosty waters of Cove Lake. Teams collected money from folks encouraging them to plunge all in support of Special Olympics with this year’s total was over $3000.

“Special Olympics Arkansas mission is to provide year-round sports training and Olympic-type competition for children and adults with intellectual disabilities,” Logan County Polar Plunge chairperson Leslie Oliver said.

Awards were given for the team raising the most money which went to BHDC; the individual raising the most money, Billie Jo Hix; the best team costumes, LCDSC; and gest individual costume, Katie Massey

If you are interested in seeing more pictures of all the fun from the Polar Plunge check it out on their Logan County Polar Plunge Facebook page and start making plans for next year’s plunge.