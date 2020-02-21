FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Growers can sharpen their pruning skills during a hands-on workshop Feb. 27 at the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture’s Fruit Research Station in Clarksville.

Fruit Pruning Workshop

WORKSHOP — Extension horticulture specialist Amanda McWhirt will be among the Division of Agriculture experts leading a fruit pruning workshop Feb. 27 at the Fruit Research Station. (U of A System Division of Agriculture photo by Fred Miller)

Participants will learn and practice research-based methods for pruning blueberries, blackberries, grapes, peaches, and pecans.

The workshop will be held from 1-4 p.m. Pre-registration is required and the cost is $10, cash only, collected on the day of the workshop. University employees and students may attend at no cost.

“A new thing that we are doing is we are going to showcase all of our farm equipment,” said Jackie Lee, resident director of the Fruit Research Station.

The station’s farm foreman and IPM technician will talk about the sprayers and equipment used around the farm, Lee said.

Pecans are also new to the workshop, Lee said.

For more information about the workshop, visit the website: http://bit.ly/PruningWebsite.

To pre-register, contact Katie Hanshaw at Khanshaw@uark.edu or call 479-754-2406 to pre-register, or for further information.

The station is located at 1749 State Hwy 818, in Clarksville.

For more information about horticulture and fruit production, contact your county extension office or visit www.uaex.edu.

To learn more about Division of Agriculture fruit research, visit the Arkansas Agricultural Experiment Station website: https://aaes.uark.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @ArkAgResearch and Instagram at ArkAgResearch.

To learn about extension programs in Arkansas, contact your local Cooperative Extension Service agent or visit www.uaex.edu. Follow us on Twitter at @UAEX_edu.