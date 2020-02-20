From time to time the staff of the Booneville Library conducts polls to receive suggestions and input from the patrons in the community.

Though generally anonymous, most of the time patrons elect to let the staff know who the suggestions are coming from.

“It turns out that we have a vast amount of patrons that just needed to let us know how they feel,” says librarian Brittany Downs. “One patron wrote ‘I love my library because the staff is the sweetest and they work hard for the community.’”

Booneville library personnel are always available to assist patrons whether it be help on the computer, finding materials, or answering reference questions, Downs said.

“Another patron wrote, ‘These girls will help you no matter how different the situation.’” Downs said. “This statement is so true and is part of our main mission which is to help when and where we can. We are our community’s living room, a place for children to visit after school, and relax.

“We are a cozy spot for a parent to read a book to their child, a warm place to visit and utilize the free Wi-Fi, and just a pretty keen place to hang out. As an employee of the Booneville Public library, I speak for myself and my staff when I say that the people in our community are what makes our library feel like home, and I love my library.”