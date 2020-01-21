Arkansans remove over 120,000 pounds more litter over previous year

In 2019, 69 counties’ livability was improved by the removal of more than 330,000 pounds of litter by 14,000 Keep Arkansas Beautiful volunteers over KAB’s two cleanup seasons.

Last year, KAB promoted Keep America Beautiful’s annual spring campaign, the Great American Cleanup (GAmC). During the fall, KAB launched its annual Great Arkansas Cleanup (GAC) encouraging individuals to organize a cleanup or become a "litter grabber".

The 2019 events attracted more than 14,380 volunteers, up from 13,272 volunteers, who participated in 375 local cleanups statewide.

“Though Arkansas had a wet spring, our statewide volunteers did not slow down in 2019. They substantially increased their manpower,” said Mark Camp, executive director of KAB. “They were able to collect 121,994 more pounds of litter than in 2018.”

Volunteers in both cleanup efforts removed more than 338,000 pounds of litter and more than 2.1 million pounds of bulky waste from 2,034 miles of roadside and 1,106 miles of waterway and shoreline.

They also planted about 2,941 trees, shrubs and flowers, and more than 67,000 pounds of electronics were collected for recycling.

Litter was collected from an additional 338 miles of roadside and 29 miles of waterway than in 2018.

“It is always encouraging to see growth in our cleanup programs each year and see the continued dedication Arkansans have to keep The Natural State as beautiful and natural as possible,” Camp said.

KAB is encouraging Arkansans to get involved in 2020 by participating in the annual spring Great American Cleanup with litter pickup and beautification projects statewide.

Individuals interested in organizing a cleanup event during the Great American Cleanup can get more information at http://bit.ly/KAB-CLEAN.