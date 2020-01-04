The 24th annual Miss Ozark Highlands and Miss Ozark Highlands Outstanding Teen scholarship competitions are scheduled for Jan. 25, at the Clarksville High School Fine Arts Center in Clarksville.

Eligible ares reside in Johnson, Franklin, Logan, Newton, Pope, Yell, Boone, Sebastian, Conway, Crawford and Madison counties. Contestants may be full-time students at high schools, homeschool, colleges, or universities in these counties.

The competition offers the opportunity to compete for college scholarships offered by the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith, Arkansas Tech University and cash scholarships to the college or university of her choice, wardrobe and gifts for finalists.

The Miss Ozark Highlands and Ozark Highlands Outstanding Teen competitions are preliminaries to the Miss Arkansas and Miss Arkansas Outstanding Teen competitions held in Little Rock in June.

The Miss America Organization forms the world’s largest provider of scholarship assistance for young women offering opportunities to further their education and empower them to be successful leaders in their communities.

For contestant information or to become a sponsor: email mscarolann@centurytel.net or call Carol Martin at 479-979-5588 or email shelly_duck@yahoo.com or call Michelle Johnston at 479-979-7592.