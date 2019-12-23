LITTLE ROCK — If Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday all have your pockets looking a little bare, the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission has just the thing to lighten your holiday spirits. How about a free download of the AGFC’s cookbook “A Celebration of Conservation” to keep on your phone, computer or to print out at home?

Originally printed in 2014 as part of the AGFC’s Centennial Celebration, this 132- page cookbook is a compilation of many employees’ favorite dishes. Lake Conway Slab Crappie Cakes, Mountain Man Meatloaf and Jerk Duck are a few of the recipes you’ll find in its pages. But it’s not all wild game and fish. Plenty of pages are reserved for side dishes, steaks, appetizers and desserts as well.

The cookbook, along with a slew of other interesting free reading, is available at www.agfc.com/brochures. Just tap the links to download a printer-friendly PDF that you can share with friends or save to your phone for safekeeping.

If you’re looking for printed books covering the outdoors, Another great option is to visit one of the AGFC’s four nature centers around the state. Each has a gift shop filled with outdoors-oriented items that make excellent stocking stuffers for hunters, anglers and people who enjoy watching wildlife.