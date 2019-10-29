Victory Baptist Church, located at 517 Reasoner Lane in Russellville, will serve as host church for the 118th annual meeting of the State Association of Missionary Baptist Churches of Arkansas on Nov. 7 and 8.

Along with area churches, they have been praying for and planning for a meeting that will encourage and inspire the messengers and visitors who attend. The host church invites all messengers and guests to attend special services Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7 p.m.

The host church, along with Pastor Doug Hambrick, invite messengers and visitors to come early and enjoy a time of fellowship and worship. The public is also invited, as there will be times of inspirational worship.

You may visit our website for more information at www.armissionarybaptist.com