Waveland Community Church will celebrate their annual Homecoming Celebration on Sunday, Sept. 29, in Waveland.

The Waveland Community Church also called “The Church on The Hill” has served the community and its people for 98 years, filling a very important part in the lives of so many.

A program will begin at 11:15 a.m. and will include a short message and congregational singing. A pot luck lunch will be served at 12:15.

Everyone is invited to come and share this special day at the church singing hymns and reminiscing with friends.