The Southwest Arkansas Regional Archives will present a free genealogy workshop frpm 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Queen Wilhelmina State Park near Mena.

SARA Archival Manager Melissa Nesbitt will present “Behind the Scenes: How to Start Researching Your Family History.” The workshop is an introduction into basic genealogy research. Attendees can bring family information, such as family members’ full names, place of residency and dates of birth, marriage and death for help researching. Participants will have the chance to ask questions and practice research skills gleaned from the workshop!

Nesbitt is a skilled genealogy researcher whose methods bring results. She has a bachelor’s degree in history from Ouachita Baptist University in Arkadelphia, was the curator at Ace of Clubs House at Texarkana Museums System and is a board member of the Arkansas Genealogical Society. She has held genealogy research lectures, workshops and symposium events for years.

The workshop is in partnership with Queen Wilhelmina State Park, which is part of the Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism.

For more information about the workshop or SARA, contact Nesbitt at melissa.nesbitt@arkansas.gov or 870-983-2633. More information about Queen Wilhelmina State Park is available at www.arkansasstateparks.com.