The Booneville Tractor Supply Company store will host a backyard poultry event on Saturday, Aug 10, providing customers with the opportunity to learn how to care for and manage an at-home flock.

“The popularity of raising backyard poultry continues to grow year after year,” said Brian Davenport, manager of the Booneville Tractor Supply store. “Poultry owners love the convenience of getting fresh eggs right from their own backyard, but many people don’t know where to start. Our goal is to continue educating suburban and rural poultry enthusiasts while ensuring anyone who’s interested in raising a backyard flock has the resources and information needed to do so.”

The poultry event, which runs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., will feature James Tanner, who leads the Booneville High School FFA program.

In addition to the main event, customers will also have the opportunity to enjoy Basic Poultry Nutrition, Games, Cookout and Giveaways.

When it comes to raising backyard poultry, Tractor Supply is a one-stop shop, with starter kits, feeders, bedding, heat bulbs and lamps, coops, feed and more. And for the poultry enthusiast, an expanded selection of poultry products is available on TractorSupply.com.

This event is open to the public and will take place at 1555 E Main St. For more information, please contact the Booneville Tractor Supply at 675-2722.